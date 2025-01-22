Fantasy Hockey
Will Cuylle News: Scores in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Cuylle scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Cuylle went through a rough patch in recent weeks since he went pointless on 13 straight games between Dec. 22 and Jan. 18, but he's turned things around after finding the back of the net in his last two games. He's up to 13 goals and a career-high 26 points on the season, but his recent dry spell suggests the lack of consistency limits his fantasy upside in most formats.

