Will Cuylle News: Scores in loss to Buffalo

Cuylle scored a goal while adding four shots, four hits and a blocked shot in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Cuylle scored his fourth goal of the season in this one, though by the time he found the back of the net in the third period, the game was already decided. The 22-year-old might not be much of a scoring weapon in a loaded Rangers roster, but it's worth noting he has found the back of the net in three of his last five appearances.