Will Cuylle News: Scores lone goal in loss

Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Cuylle got a piece of a loose puck and scored at 5:00 of the second period, but that was all the Rangers could muster against Stuart Skinner. The 23-year-old Cuylle has a goal and two assists during his three-game point streak, and he continues to play in a top-six role. Overall, the burgeoning power winger has 37 points, 128 shots on net, 249 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 68 appearances.