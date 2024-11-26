Will Cuylle News: Scores twice in loss to St. Louis

Cuylle scored two goals in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Cuylle found the back of the net in the first and second periods, but the Blues scored three unanswered goals to secure the victory in Madison Square Garden. Cuylle is up to nine goals on the season, and he's found the back of the net four times across his last four games, so he's trending in the right direction following a slow start to the campaign in October.