Will Cuylle News: Supplies helper in win

Cuylle notched an assist, four shots on goal and seven hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Cuylle has racked up hits in spades this season, but seven hits were the most he's had in any game since Jan. 18 versus the Blue Jackets. He's also emerged as a decent supporting scorer with eight points across his last 12 contests. The power winger has 35 points, 123 shots on net, 242 hits, 40 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 66 appearances. He'll have a little extra fantasy value as long as he's on the first line at even strength.