Will Cuylle News: Tallies twice in win
Cuylle scored two goals on five shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Cuylle tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and added an empty-netter in the third. Cuylle has earned three goals and two assists over his last six outings. While the Rangers have struggled this season, their sell-off ahead of the trade deadline should open up a permanent top-six spot for Cuylle. The 24-year-old is at 15 goals, 31 points, 120 shots on net, 213 hits and 60 blocked shots over 61 appearances.
