Will Reynolds News: Two points for Newfoundland
Reynolds scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Newfoundland's 4-3 loss to Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday.
Reynolds has produced a career year with three goals and 20 helpers over 56 appearances. He doesn't add much on offense -- it's already clear his path forward as a professional will be in a pure shutdown role. The Kraken prospect will need plenty of development time before potentially getting to the NHL.
