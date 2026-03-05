Will Reynolds headshot

Will Reynolds News: Two points for Newfoundland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Reynolds scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Newfoundland's 4-3 loss to Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday.

Reynolds has produced a career year with three goals and 20 helpers over 56 appearances. He doesn't add much on offense -- it's already clear his path forward as a professional will be in a pure shutdown role. The Kraken prospect will need plenty of development time before potentially getting to the NHL.

Will Reynolds
Seattle Kraken
