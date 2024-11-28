Fantasy Hockey
Will Smith News: Another multi-point effort

Published on November 28, 2024

Smith scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Smith set up a Mario Ferraro tally in the second period before briefly tying the game with a goal of his own in the third. With four points over his last two outings, Smith appears to have found another gear on offense. The 19-year-old rookie has three goals, five assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-11 rating, and four of his eight points have come on the power play.

