Will Smith News: Collects two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Smith scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Canadiens.

Smith has two goals and two assists over his last three outings. The 20-year-old forward's goal wasn't quite enough -- it gave the Sharks a 5-2 lead that they couldn't keep, but they won in the end. Smith has been in a top-six role for the vast majority of the campaign, and he hasn't looked out of place so far. He's up to 19 goals, 43 points (13 on the power play), 113 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances. His production is roughly equal to what he did in 74 outings as a rookie last year, so there has been ample growth in his play in 2025-26.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
