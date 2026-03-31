Will Smith News: Contributes two more assists
Smith recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
One of Smith's helpers came on the power play. The 21-year-old has three multi-point efforts over his last four contests, earning two goals and two assists in that span. He temporarily lost the trust of head coach Ryan Warsofsky in the middle of March, but Smith is back on the top line and has returned to productivity. He's earned 21 goals, 30 helpers, 146 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 59 outings this season, surpassing his 45-point effort from 74 games as a rookie last year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1714 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More