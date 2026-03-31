Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Contributes two more assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Smith recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

One of Smith's helpers came on the power play. The 21-year-old has three multi-point efforts over his last four contests, earning two goals and two assists in that span. He temporarily lost the trust of head coach Ryan Warsofsky in the middle of March, but Smith is back on the top line and has returned to productivity. He's earned 21 goals, 30 helpers, 146 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 59 outings this season, surpassing his 45-point effort from 74 games as a rookie last year.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
11 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 17
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
14 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
16 days ago