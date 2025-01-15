Will Smith News: Deals assist Tuesday

Smith notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Smith has gone eight games without a goal, but he has two helpers over his last five appearances. The 19-year-old forward has moved around the lineup at times, but he was able to take a regular shift Tuesday after getting benched in Saturday's loss to the Wild. Smith is up to 15 points, 55 shots on net and a minus-15 rating over 38 contests in 2024-25.