Will Smith News: Earns two points in win

Smith scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith's hot streak continued with another multi-point effort, his fourth in eight games. He's riding a five-game point streak with three goals and four assists in that span. The 19-year-old has really settled into a top-six role lately, and he's now at 13 goals, 35 points (10 on the power play), 94 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 59 outings this season.