Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Garners helper in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Smith notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Smith set up Lucas Carlsson's first goal as a Shark at 16:37 of the third period, and that tally held up as the game-winner. The 20-year-old Smith had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests, but he still has four goals and six assists over 10 outings in March. For the season, he's fourth in the rookie scoring race with 36 points over 62 appearances. He's added 103 shots on net and a minus-9 rating this season while mostly seeing top-six minutes since late December.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now