Will Smith News: Goal, assist in loss

Smith scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Smith ended a seven-game dry spell Friday, though he also missed three contests in that span due to an upper-body injury. The 19-year-old natural center has been playing on the wing a bit lately, and he was on the second line in this contest. He's up to six goals, 13 points, 43 shots and a minus-11 rating through 30 appearances -- those aren't Calder-caliber numbers, but he's been fine for a rookie forward on a low-scoring team.