Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Logs assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Smith posted an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Smith has a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. The 19-year-old forward was on the top line at even strength Thursday for the fourth straight game, which likely explains his improved production. He's now at seven goals, 12 assists, 59 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 43 appearances.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
