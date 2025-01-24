Will Smith News: Logs assist Thursday

Smith posted an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Smith has a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. The 19-year-old forward was on the top line at even strength Thursday for the fourth straight game, which likely explains his improved production. He's now at seven goals, 12 assists, 59 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 43 appearances.