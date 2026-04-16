Will Smith News: One of each in win

Smith scored a goal, recorded an assist and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.

Smith notched his goal late in the first period before later picking up a secondary helper on Macklin Celebrini's tally in the third. The pair of points raised the 21-year-old Smith up to 24 goals, 35 assists and 166 shots on net across 69 games this season. The rising star took another step forward this season offensively, as he compiled more points and shots on net in less games than he played in his rookie campaign. He is a high-upside player in fantasy for the years to come and is set to operate inside the Sharks' top six for the foreseeable future.