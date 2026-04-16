Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Smith scored a goal, recorded an assist and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.

Smith notched his goal late in the first period before later picking up a secondary helper on Macklin Celebrini's tally in the third. The pair of points raised the 21-year-old Smith up to 24 goals, 35 assists and 166 shots on net across 69 games this season. The rising star took another step forward this season offensively, as he compiled more points and shots on net in less games than he played in his rookie campaign. He is a high-upside player in fantasy for the years to come and is set to operate inside the Sharks' top six for the foreseeable future.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Will Smith See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago