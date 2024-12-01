Will Smith News: Plays in full back-to-back

Smith scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

For the first time in his young career, Smith played in both halves of a back-to-back. He had previously sat out a game in those situations over the first quarter of the campaign, and it's unclear if Saturday signals a shift in the Sharks' development plan for the 19-year-old, or if his offense was simply too hot to bench. Smith has three goals and four assists over his last four contests, giving him five goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net and a minus-7 rating across 22 appearances this season.