Will Smith News: Pockets power-play assist

Smith notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Smith stayed hot on offense -- he has three goals and five assists over his last six outings. The 19-year-old set up a tally by Macklin Celebrini in the third period, which got Celebrini to the 20-goal mark. Smith hasn't enjoyed the same success as a rookie in 2024-25, but he's at a decent 31 points with 86 shots on net and a minus-11 rating across 56 appearances.