Will Smith News: Posts helper in loss

Smith notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Smith has two goals and six helpers over his last nine outings. The 19-year-old forward set up a Fabian Zetterlund tally in the second period. Smith started slow this season, but he's really settled in as a top-six option for the Sharks. He's at 23 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-9 rating across 49 appearances in his rookie campaign.