Will Smith News: Pots goal Sunday
Smith scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Smith found the back of the net for the first time since the Olympic break, but the 20-year-old has been productive overall, and even if he goes through dry spells here and there. Smith has been excellent since returning from a 13-game absence between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 due to an upper-body injury, tallying 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 games since returning to the ice.
