Will Smith News: Puts up helper

Smith logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Smith continues to impress in a top-six role. He has four goals and six assists over his last eight outings, with his latest contribution being the set-up play on Collin Graf's third-period tally Tuesday. For the season, Smith is up to 33 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-12 rating across 58 appearances. While those aren't Macklin Celebrini numbers, Smith has had a strong rookie year and looks to be a big part of the Sharks' offense for years to come.