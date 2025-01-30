Fantasy Hockey
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Riding six-game point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Smith provided an assist in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Smith is hot, earning two goals and five assists, along with a plus-7 rating, during his six-game point streak. The 19-year-old forward kept the good times going when he set up Carl Grundstrom's tally in the first period. Smith has grown into more production and ice time as the season progresses. He's now at 22 points, 63 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 46 appearances.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
