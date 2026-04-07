Will Smith News: Scores winning goal Monday

Smith scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Smith gave the Sharks a 3-1 lead with a snap shot at the 3:28 mark of the third period, and since the Blackhawks pulled one back later, Smith's tally ended up being the game-winning goal -- his fourth of the campaign. This goal also marked Smith's 100th point of his NHL career, and he needed 137 games to reach that sum. The 21-year-old playmaker has the looks of a future franchise cornerstone, and he's already surpassed the numbers he posted in 2024-25. Over 63 contests, Smith is up to 55 points, tallying 23 goals and 32 assists.