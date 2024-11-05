Will Smith News: Snags helper in overtime win

Smith registered an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Smith set up Jack Thompson's first NHL tally late in the first period. With three points over his last three games, it appears Smith is starting to find his way in the NHL. The rookie center has added 15 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season. While he's not expected to play every game early on, he should continue to see middle-six minutes and power-play time when in the lineup.