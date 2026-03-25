Will Smith News: Snaps goal drought
Smith scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.
Smith hadn't found the back of the net since March 6, and he tallied just two assists in nine games during that scoreless stretch. The 21-year-old center has been a productive player for the Sharks since returning from an upper-body injury that caused him to miss 13 games between December and January. Even when considering his slump and scoreless drought, the 21-year-old still has nine goals and 18 total points over his last 23 contests.
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