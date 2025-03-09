Fantasy Hockey
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Tallies late on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Smith scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Smith has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, earning four goals and five assists in that span. He's also earned five power-play points during that stretch of play. The 19-year-old is up to 32 points (12 goals, 20 helpers) through 57 contests this season. He's earned nine power-play points, 89 shots on net and a minus-12 rating while filling a top-six role in recent weeks.

