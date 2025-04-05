Will Smith News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Smith scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Smith ended an eight-game goal drought with this tally. In that span, he was limited to two assists despite pumping 17 shots on net. The 20-year-old's recent dry spell aside, he's made a great first impression on a rebuilding team. Smith has 14 goals, 38 points, 114 shots on net and a minus-13 rating across 68 appearances as a rookie.