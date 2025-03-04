Will Smith News: Third two-point game in last four
Smith had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.
Smith's goal extended the Sharks' lead to 5-2 at 12:49 of the third period when he scored blocker side from the left circle on a 3-on-1 rush. The 19-year-old has put up three, two-point games (three goals, three assists) in his last four games. Smith is a distant fourth on the rookie scoring list with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists), but his upside is immense.
