Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Third two-point game in last four

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Smith had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Smith's goal extended the Sharks' lead to 5-2 at 12:49 of the third period when he scored blocker side from the left circle on a 3-on-1 rush. The 19-year-old has put up three, two-point games (three goals, three assists) in his last four games. Smith is a distant fourth on the rookie scoring list with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists), but his upside is immense.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now