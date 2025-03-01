Will Smith News: Three-game, five-point streak

Smith scored a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

Smith is on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists), and he has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 13 games. Don't over-invest in single-year formats. Smith is on a nice run, and he certainly has talent -- he sits in a tie for fourth in the NHL rookie chase with 28 points. But he's just 19 years of age, and in the last three seasons, he's played a total of 97 games, including 41 at Boston College last season. Smith will invariably hit the exhaustion wall that all young college players hit.