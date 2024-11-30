Will Smith News: Three multi-point games in row
Smith scored a goal and added an assist Friday in an 8-5 win over the Kraken.
Smith has three straight multi-point performances, recording two goals and four assists. He has four goals, six helpers and 30 shots through 21 appearances this season. Smith is a brilliant playmaker, but he's making passes his teammates haven't been finishing. His fantasy appeal will increase over time as that changes.
