Will Smith headshot

Will Smith News: Three multi-point games in row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:16am

Smith scored a goal and added an assist Friday in an 8-5 win over the Kraken.

Smith has three straight multi-point performances, recording two goals and four assists. He has four goals, six helpers and 30 shots through 21 appearances this season. Smith is a brilliant playmaker, but he's making passes his teammates haven't been finishing. His fantasy appeal will increase over time as that changes.

Will Smith
San Jose Sharks
