Will Smith News: Two helpers Saturday
Smith pocketed two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus.
The 21-year-old had a hand in both of Igor Chernyshov's tallies as the Sharks' precocious top line of Smith, Chernyshov and Macklin Celebrini combined for three goals and six points. Smith has two multi-point efforts in the last three games, and on the season he's collected 21 goals and 49 points in 58 contests.
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