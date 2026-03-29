Will Smith News: Two helpers Saturday

Smith pocketed two assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over Columbus.

The 21-year-old had a hand in both of Igor Chernyshov's tallies as the Sharks' precocious top line of Smith, Chernyshov and Macklin Celebrini combined for three goals and six points. Smith has two multi-point efforts in the last three games, and on the season he's collected 21 goals and 49 points in 58 contests.