Will Smith News: Two points in OT loss

Smith scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The fourth overall pick in the 2023 Draft produced his first multi-point performance since Jan. 20, helping to set up Fabian Zetterlund early in the first period before snapping home a tally of his own late in the second. Smith is coming into his own, racking up three goals and 11 points over the last 12 games with an impressive plus-8 rating for a Sharks team that has only one win during that span.