Will Zellers News: Two goals, one assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Zellers scored twice and added an assist in the University of North Dakota's 5-4 shootout loss to St. Cloud State University on Friday.

Zellers is up to 16 goals and 10 assists over 30 contests for the Fighting Hawks this season. The Bruins prospect has had little trouble adjusting to the NCAA. With North Dakota ranked highly in college hockey, Zellers could be poised to be a big contributor if the team can make a run to the Frozen Four.

Will Zellers
Boston Bruins
