William Carrier Injury: No update on timeline

Carrier (lower body) didn't participate in Sunday's practice and still has no timeline for his return to the lineup, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier has already missed the last seven games and doesn't appear close to being an option for the Hurricanes. He has contributed four goals, nine points, 42 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 136 hits through 39 appearances this season. During Carrier's absence, Juha Jaaska has occupied a bottom-six spot in the lineup.