William Carrier headshot

William Carrier Injury: Seeking another medical opinion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 10:54am

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that Carrier is looking for another opinion on his lower-body injury, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Carrier has missed the last six games, and it certainly doesn't look like he is close to returning to action. The defenseman has four goals, five assists and 136 hits across 39 appearances this season.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
