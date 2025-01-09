Fantasy Hockey
William Carrier Injury: Still no update available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Carrier's (lower body) status remains up in the air, indicating he'll be absent for Thursday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Given that head coach Rod Brind'Amour doesn't know Carrier's timeline yet, it's safe to assume the winger will also be out Friday versus the Canucks. The 30-year-old was hurt Saturday in a 4-0 loss to the Wild and will likely continue to be under evaluation in the coming days.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
