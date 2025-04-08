Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Carrier headshot

William Carrier Injury: Still shelved against Sabres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Carrier (lower body) will not be in action versus Buffalo on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Carrier has seemingly been making strides in his recovery, but will have to wait at least one more game before getting back in the lineup. The 30-year-old winger has been out of action since Jan. 4 versus the Wild, a stretch of 37 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Still, barring a setback, it looks like Carrier could be ready to play when the postseason kicks off -- if not sooner.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now