William Carrier Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Carrier (lower body) won't play versus the Ducks on Sunday, per Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site.

Carrier will miss his fifth straight game. It remains unclear when he will return to the lineup. The 30-year-old forward has generated four goals, nine points, 42 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 136 hits through 39 appearances this season. Juha Jaaska has been playing during Carrier's absence.