William Carrier News: Ends slump with goal

Carrier scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Carrier ended his 25-game goal drought, and the tally was his first point since March 10 versus the Penguins. Despite the lack of offense, Carrier has remained a fixture on the Hurricanes' fourth line when healthy this season. He's at seven goals, 15 points, 77 shots on net, 167 hits and a plus-2 rating over 67 appearances.