William Carrier headshot

William Carrier News: Expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Carrier (undisclosed) will return to action against Philadelphia on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Carrier missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah for maintenance. He has provided seven goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and 168 hits in 68 outings during the 2025-26 campaign.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
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