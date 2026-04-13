William Carrier News: Expected to play Monday
Carrier (undisclosed) will return to action against Philadelphia on Monday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Carrier missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Utah for maintenance. He has provided seven goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and 168 hits in 68 outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
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