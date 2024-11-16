Fantasy Hockey
William Carrier headshot

William Carrier News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Carrier scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Carrier snapped a six-game dry spell with the empty-netter. The 29-year-old has earned a promotion to the third line while Seth Jarvis (upper body) has been sidelined, but Carrier hasn't been able to match the production of linemates Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal. Carrier is up to four points, 16 shots on net, 39 hits, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating through 16 outings overall. He should continue to be a bottom-six fixture for the Hurricanes.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
