William Carrier News: Posts helper in win

Carrier notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Carrier snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. He had eight shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 44 hits in that span, channeling the more physical elements of his playing style. The 29-year-old winger has six points, 26 shots, 90 hits and a plus-2 rating through 28 appearances this season, so a return to the 20-point mark seems unlikely, though not impossible.