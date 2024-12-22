William Carrier News: Pots goal in win
Carrier scored a goal and added four hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Carrier has two goals over his last four contests. The 30-year-old winger is starting to find a little more offense, but he's firmly in a bottom-six role and will likely struggle to be a consistent scorer throughout the campaign. He's up to four goals, four assists, 33 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-4 rating over 33 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now