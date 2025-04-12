William Carrier News: Returning Saturday
Carrier (lower body) will suit up Saturday against Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Carrier will rejoin the Hurricanes after missing 39 games after undergoing surgery in January. The 30-year-old forward had four goals and nine points in 39 games with Carolina this year. He'll likely take over a bottom-six role over the final week of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now