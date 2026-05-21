William Carrier News: Snags assist in loss

Carrier notched an assist and three hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

This was Carrier's first point of the postseason. The 31-year-old has made his presence felt in other ways, racking up 51 hits over nine playoff contests without taking a penalty. He's also logged seven shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Carrier's physicality is likely to keep him in the lineup in a bottom-six role.