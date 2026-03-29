William Carrier headshot

William Carrier News: Stuck in goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Carrier's goal drought reached 20 games in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Carrier has just three assists to go with 21 shots on net and 50 hits in that span. The 31-year-old still remains the Hurricanes' preferred source of fourth-line toughness even after the team acquired Nicolas Deslauriers from the Flyers at the trade deadline. Carrier has produced 14 points, 71 shots on net, 148 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 61 outings this season, giving him minimal fantasy upside.

William Carrier
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Carrier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring William Carrier See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
20 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
54 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, December 17
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, December 17
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
102 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 30
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 30
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
119 days ago