William Eklund headshot

William Eklund Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Eklund (lower body) has been deemed a game-time decision ahead of Thursday's road clash with the Bruins, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

After Eklund stated that he'd be in the lineup for Thursday's game, head coach Ryan Warsofsky had a different opinion, saying that the 23-year-old winger will be a game-time call. Eklund has 27 assists, 38 points, 143 shots on net, 50 hits and 44 blocked shots across 58 games this season. If he can suit up, he'll likely step back into his role on the Sharks' second line Thursday and will look to find the scoresheet again after posting a three-game point streak just over one week ago.

