William Eklund Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Eklund is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston due to a lower-body injury, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Eklund has 11 goals and 38 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. If he can't play Thursday, then Pavol Regenda might draw back into the lineup.
