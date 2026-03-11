William Eklund headshot

William Eklund Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Eklund is questionable for Thursday's game against Boston due to a lower-body injury, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Eklund has 11 goals and 38 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. If he can't play Thursday, then Pavol Regenda might draw back into the lineup.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
