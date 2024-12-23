William Eklund Injury: Ruled out

Eklund (undisclosed) won't return to Monday's contest against the Canucks, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

It's unclear what Eklund is contending with, but he was on the receiving end of a big hit from Tyler Myers in the opening frame. Eklund stayed in the game after that, but he wasn't on the bench for the start of the second period. Consider the Swedish forward day-to-day ahead of Friday's home tilt against the Golden Knights.