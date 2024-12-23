Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
William Eklund headshot

William Eklund Injury: Ruled out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 8:47pm

Eklund (undisclosed) won't return to Monday's contest against the Canucks, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

It's unclear what Eklund is contending with, but he was on the receiving end of a big hit from Tyler Myers in the opening frame. Eklund stayed in the game after that, but he wasn't on the bench for the start of the second period. Consider the Swedish forward day-to-day ahead of Friday's home tilt against the Golden Knights.

William Eklund
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now