William Eklund Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Eklund (upper body) won't play against Philadelphia on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Eklund has resumed skating but will miss his third straight game. He has amassed seven goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 24 hits through 36 appearances this season. Nikolai Kovalenko could draw back into the lineup versus the Flyers after Carl Grundstrom (undisclosed) suffered an injury in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary.